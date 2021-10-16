Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 2,176 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in The Toro were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The Toro by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,422,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,411,000 after buying an additional 1,884,325 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Toro by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,573,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,538,000 after purchasing an additional 25,485 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Toro by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,635,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,436,000 after purchasing an additional 19,073 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Toro by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,502,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,966,000 after purchasing an additional 354,084 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Toro by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,160,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,428,000 after purchasing an additional 355,890 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,702 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $168,804.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on TTC. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

NYSE TTC opened at $97.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.03 and a 200-day moving average of $108.49. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $80.77 and a 52-week high of $118.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $976.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.66 million. The Toro had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. The Toro’s payout ratio is presently 34.77%.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

