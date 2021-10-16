Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 1,022 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,226 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SAP. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in SAP by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

SAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up previously from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Oddo Bhf cut SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.70.

SAP stock opened at $146.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.52. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $104.64 and a fifty-two week high of $157.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.60%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

