Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 50.7% from the September 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Principal Value ETF stock opened at $43.38 on Friday. Principal Value ETF has a one year low of $27.81 and a one year high of $44.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.411 dividend. This is a positive change from Principal Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Value ETF in the first quarter worth $394,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Value ETF in the second quarter worth $292,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Value ETF in the second quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Value ETF in the second quarter worth $197,000.

