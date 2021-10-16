Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AMMO by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 30,974 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in AMMO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,643,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in AMMO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AMMO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,822,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in AMMO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $608,000. 28.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Robert Goodmanson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $63,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 18.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on POWW shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on AMMO from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Roth Capital raised their price target on AMMO from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AMMO from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

AMMO stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.06. The company has a market capitalization of $700.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -309.50 and a beta of -0.68. AMMO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. AMMO had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $44.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that AMMO, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

