Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,426 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Aspira Women’s Health were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AWH. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 30.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,524,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,101 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health during the first quarter valued at about $1,207,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 6.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 36.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 18.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,260,000 after acquiring an additional 188,764 shares during the period. 27.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on AWH. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspira Women’s Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.38.

NASDAQ:AWH opened at $3.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a current ratio of 9.48. Aspira Women’s Health Inc. has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $10.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.82. The stock has a market cap of $351.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 3.06.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 75.71% and a negative net margin of 390.67%. The business had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

