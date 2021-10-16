Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $92,000 in 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 83,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 23.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,761,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after buying an additional 726,002 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 987.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,871,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,672 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 62.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 504,669 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $936,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMTR opened at $1.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $328.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of -0.11. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $2.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.21.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Equities research analysts forecast that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NMTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 9 Meters Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.04.

In other news, Director Mark A. Sirgo bought 73,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $99,999.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 156,529 shares of company stock valued at $192,569. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

