Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.94) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Precision Drilling in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.94) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.79). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($8.26) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.93) EPS.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($5.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.82) by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $201.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.33 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 22.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.56) earnings per share.

PDS has been the topic of several other reports. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.89.

Shares of NYSE:PDS opened at $49.36 on Friday. Precision Drilling has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $49.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.83 and a 200-day moving average of $33.50. The company has a market capitalization of $656.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its position in Precision Drilling by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 16,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Precision Drilling by 20.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Precision Drilling by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 312,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. 39.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.