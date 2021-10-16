Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Short Interest Update

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, a growth of 58.9% from the September 15th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 32.7 days.

Shares of Prada stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.16. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904. Prada has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $7.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.47.

About Prada

Prada SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of luxury goods. Its products include leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, eyewear, and fragrances. Its brands include Miu Miu, Church’s, Cas Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi. The company was founded by Mario Prada in 1913 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

