Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Short Interest Update

Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the September 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of Pollard Banknote stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.11. 436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,092. Pollard Banknote has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $53.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.04.
Pollard Banknote Company Profile
