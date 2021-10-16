Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Short Interest Update

Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the September 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Pollard Banknote stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.11. 436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,092. Pollard Banknote has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $53.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.04.

Pollard Banknote Company Profile

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

