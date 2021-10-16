Pizza Price Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. During the last seven days, Pizza has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Pizza coin can now be bought for about $0.0380 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. Pizza has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and $225,889.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pizza alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001216 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.92 or 0.00098842 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00006211 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.08 or 0.00662157 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Pizza Coin Profile

Pizza (PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pizza and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.