Pivotal Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVTTF) Short Interest Up 155.6% in September

Pivotal Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVTTF) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 155.6% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PVTTF remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.04. Pivotal Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.16.
Pivotal Therapeutics Company Profile
