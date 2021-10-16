Pivotal Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVTTF) Short Interest Up 155.6% in September

Pivotal Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVTTF) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 155.6% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PVTTF remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.04. Pivotal Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.16.

Pivotal Therapeutics Company Profile

Pivotal Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the optimization of Omega-3 therapy for cardiovascular disease and overall health. Its products include Benefishial, Omazen, and Vascazen. The company was founded by Eugene Bortoluzzi, Rachelle MacSweeney, and George Jackowski on October 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Concord, Canada.

