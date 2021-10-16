PiplCoin Price Down 26.3% This Week (PIPL)

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded 23.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. PiplCoin has a total market cap of $629,587.64 and $22.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PiplCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PiplCoin has traded 26.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00045236 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.07 or 0.00205467 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.06 or 0.00093743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

PiplCoin Coin Profile

PiplCoin (PIPL) is a coin. PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 coins and its circulating supply is 172,536,809 coins. PiplCoin’s official website is piplcoin.com . PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency PiplCoin is a digital asset designed to work as a medium of exchange using cryptography to secure the transactions inside supported share working ecosystem. The amount of issued PiplCoins is equal with the estimation of World population on the 15th of July, 2017. “

PiplCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PiplCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PiplCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

