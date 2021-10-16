Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR)

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.33% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Shares of SPIR stock opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day moving average is $3.05. Spire has a 52-week low of $5.79 and a 52-week high of $19.50.

Spire Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing engineered products and services in the areas of photovoltaic solar and biomedical. The company offers specialized equipment for the production of terrestrial photovoltaic modules from solar cells; and photovoltaic systems for grid connected application in the commercial markets.

