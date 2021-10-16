Piper Sandler Cuts Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $177.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $182.00 to $177.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aptiv’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.29 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $184.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Aptiv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $167.00.

Get Aptiv alerts:

APTV stock opened at $168.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a PE ratio of 46.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.74. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $92.56 and a fifty-two week high of $170.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.10) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total value of $954,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% during the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $213,745,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Aptiv by 23.6% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 12,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 12.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 287,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,300,000 after acquiring an additional 31,584 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 155.2% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 67,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,695,000 after acquiring an additional 41,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 11.4% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 189,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,809,000 after acquiring an additional 19,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.