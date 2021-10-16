Piper Sandler Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.73) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.66). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.88) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.81 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CRSP. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.35.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $97.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.02. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $84.38 and a 12-month high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. The company had revenue of $900.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.05 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.52% and a return on equity of 24.08%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $1,920,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 38.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. 52.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 1,500 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $187,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,656,159.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $3,463,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,941.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,914,830 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

