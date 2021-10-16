Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI) Shares Down 0.5%

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PNBI) shares traded down 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.86 and last traded at $28.86. 701 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.79.

Pioneer Bankshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PNBI)

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company Pioneer Bank. The Pioneer Bank engages in the general commercial banking business. It offers banking and related financial services focuses primarily towards serving individual consumers, small to medium size commercial business, and the professional community.

