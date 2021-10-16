Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Receives $159.27 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $159.27.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. China Renaissance Securities raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet raised Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,367,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,114 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,369,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,076 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,314,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,627 shares in the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,817,000. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 2,233,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

PDD stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $94.01. 5,988,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,724,673. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.08 and a 200-day moving average of $112.41. Pinduoduo has a twelve month low of $74.12 and a twelve month high of $212.60. The firm has a market cap of $116.45 billion, a PE ratio of -261.14 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.53 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinduoduo will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

