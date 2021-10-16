PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 113,200 shares, a decrease of 66.9% from the September 15th total of 342,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of PFL stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,768. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.35. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $13.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.0814 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFL. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 1.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 133,083 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund in the second quarter valued at about $556,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 3.4% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 69,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 0.7% during the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 579,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

