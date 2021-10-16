PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the September 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PZC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 100.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 52.8% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 9,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the second quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter valued at $228,000.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III alerts:

Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.67. The stock had a trading volume of 19,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,180. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.17. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal and California income tax. The company was founded on August 20, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.