Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Stock Holdings Increased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,982 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. 16.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PPC opened at $29.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.44, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.80. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $29.70.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride had a positive return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

