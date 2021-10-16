Pigeoncoin (PGN) Market Cap Reaches $1.35 Million

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $42,280.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00007408 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000222 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000150 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

