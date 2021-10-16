Phore Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8,157.00 (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. Phore has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $8,157.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can now be bought for $0.0769 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phore has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Phore alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004061 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00010628 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004575 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $202.53 or 0.00333385 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 25,230,272 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official website is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.