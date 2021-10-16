PhoneX (OTCMKTS:PXHI) Trading 7.5% Higher

PhoneX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PXHI) traded up 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. 622 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 11,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.84.

PhoneX Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PXHI)

PhoneX Holdings, Inc engages in the management of online platform for the wholesale exchange of used smartphones. It operates Proprietary Trading Model, through which it purchases devices utilizing its own balance sheet; and Platform Partnership Model, through which it enables suppliers to integrate directly into its online platform via licensing agreements.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for PhoneX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhoneX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.