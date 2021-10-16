PhoenixDAO Market Cap Tops $4.06 Million (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 16th. One PhoenixDAO coin can now be bought for $0.0650 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PhoenixDAO has a total market capitalization of $4.06 million and approximately $254,642.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded up 24.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00046066 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.04 or 0.00208173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.34 or 0.00093048 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Coin Profile

PhoenixDAO is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,429,104 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io . PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars.

