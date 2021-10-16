PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

PHAS stock opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.35. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.83.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals news, Director Clay Thorp bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 523.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor; pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension.

