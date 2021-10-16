Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,755,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 749,344 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $68,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 504,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,757,000 after acquiring an additional 52,362 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 38,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,090,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,925,000 after purchasing an additional 88,276 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,461,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,950,000 after buying an additional 40,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.1% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.42.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $41.49 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $232.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.