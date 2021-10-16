Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target Raised to C$11.00 at CIBC

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PEY. TD Securities boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Peyto Exploration & Development presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.86.

Peyto Exploration & Development has a twelve month low of C$2.56 and a twelve month high of C$10.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.97. The stock has a market cap of C$1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$140.46 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 3,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.49, for a total value of C$29,906.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$96,310.05. Also, Senior Officer David Alan Thomas sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.58, for a total value of C$98,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 284,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,875,027.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $351,708 and have sold 118,558 shares valued at $861,117.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

