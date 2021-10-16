Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Buys C$47,100.00 in Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Scott Robinson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.42 per share, with a total value of C$47,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 396,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,735,095.94.

Scott Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Scott Robinson sold 15,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.63, for a total value of C$99,477.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Scott Robinson bought 20,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.97 per share, with a total value of C$139,400.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Scott Robinson bought 8,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.75 per share, with a total value of C$54,000.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 52 week low of C$2.56 and a 52 week high of C$10.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00. The company has a market cap of C$1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.97.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$140.46 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEY. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Peyto Exploration & Development currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.86.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

