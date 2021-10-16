Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) was downgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. HSBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Shares of NYSE:PBR opened at $11.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.26. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The company has a market cap of $72.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.26. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 30.71%. The company had revenue of $20.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. Analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBR. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,698,957,000. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1,187.3% during the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 15,094,946 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $184,611,000 after purchasing an additional 13,922,353 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 13,577,790 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $115,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658,919 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 10,072,634 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $85,416,000 after purchasing an additional 712,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 9,548,807 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $80,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

