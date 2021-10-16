PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Short Interest Down 55.2% in September

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 174,500 shares, a drop of 55.2% from the September 15th total of 389,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

PTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PetroChina from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PetroChina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th. HSBC cut shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of PetroChina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.45.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in PetroChina by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PetroChina by 115.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,248,000 after purchasing an additional 166,887 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in PetroChina by 5.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in PetroChina by 10.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 18,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in PetroChina by 44.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 162,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,970,000 after purchasing an additional 50,089 shares in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PTR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.82. 118,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,880. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91. PetroChina has a 12 month low of $27.67 and a 12 month high of $54.50.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $99.86 billion for the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PetroChina will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.789 per share. This is a boost from PetroChina’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. PetroChina’s payout ratio is presently 246.90%.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

