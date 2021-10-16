Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PSMMY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Persimmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Persimmon to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Persimmon stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.17. The stock had a trading volume of 9,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,097. Persimmon has a fifty-two week low of $60.10 and a fifty-two week high of $95.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.55.

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

