Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Director Bridget O’rourke Sells 65 Shares

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Director Bridget O’rourke sold 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.43, for a total value of $17,317.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bridget O’rourke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Bridget O’rourke sold 65 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.60, for a total value of $16,614.00.

NYSE:PEN opened at $267.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $268.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.92. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 622.67, a PEG ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 6.04. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.49 and a fifty-two week high of $320.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $184.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.77 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company’s revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Research analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

PEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities started coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.22.

Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

