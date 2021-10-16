Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PBA. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. CIBC upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Shares of PBA stock opened at $34.40 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of $20.09 and a 1 year high of $34.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.16). Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SL Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 29,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 55,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.