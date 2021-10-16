PegNet (PEG) Market Capitalization Tops $111,230.38

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One PegNet coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PegNet has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. PegNet has a market capitalization of $111,230.38 and approximately $253.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00068498 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.17 or 0.00077316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.56 or 0.00109098 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,979.99 or 0.99954588 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,833.37 or 0.06283416 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00027513 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

PegNet Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

PegNet Coin Trading

