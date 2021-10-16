Pancake Bunny Trading Up 6.4% This Week (BUNNY)

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 15th. Pancake Bunny has a market cap of $2.27 million and $2.94 million worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pancake Bunny has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pancake Bunny coin can currently be purchased for $4.44 or 0.00007228 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00043862 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.11 or 0.00205077 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.00 or 0.00092692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Pancake Bunny Profile

Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

Buying and Selling Pancake Bunny

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pancake Bunny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pancake Bunny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

