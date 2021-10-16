PAID Network One Day Trading Volume Reaches $967,235.00 (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One PAID Network coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00000797 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PAID Network has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. PAID Network has a total market capitalization of $40.31 million and $967,235.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00069708 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00074140 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.39 or 0.00110724 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,822.13 or 0.99928125 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,882.52 or 0.06378804 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00027237 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars.

