PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $36.00 price target on the stock.
According to Zacks, “PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The Company offers multiple digital payment solutions, in-person payments via point of sales devices and prepaid cards services. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “
Shares of PAGS stock opened at $37.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 55.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.24. PagSeguro Digital has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $62.83.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 61.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,241,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,113 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 125.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,961,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,944 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 4,904.0% during the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,067,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,755 shares in the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter worth approximately $95,064,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 25.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,981,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,951 shares in the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About PagSeguro Digital
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.
