PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $36.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The Company offers multiple digital payment solutions, in-person payments via point of sales devices and prepaid cards services. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Shares of PAGS stock opened at $37.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 55.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.24. PagSeguro Digital has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $447.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 61.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,241,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,113 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 125.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,961,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,944 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 4,904.0% during the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,067,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,755 shares in the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter worth approximately $95,064,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 25.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,981,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,951 shares in the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

