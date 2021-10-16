Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 960 Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,820 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BANC. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 80,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 39,411 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 126,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 44,040 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Banc of California by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 750,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,568,000 after purchasing an additional 67,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Banc of California in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

Shares of NYSE BANC traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.05. 859,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.59 million, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.80. Banc of California, Inc. has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $21.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.25 and its 200 day moving average is $17.83.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $64.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.99 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 23.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

