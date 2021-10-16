Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 230 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,180 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Comfort Systems USA worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FIX traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.38. 209,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,751. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.90. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.62 and a fifty-two week high of $88.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.09.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

