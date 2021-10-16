Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Cuts Position in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Univest Financial worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Univest Financial by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,967,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,846,000 after purchasing an additional 199,843 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 4.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,737,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,827,000 after buying an additional 73,901 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 4.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 775,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,445,000 after buying an additional 32,324 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,869,000 after buying an additional 7,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 31.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 240,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after buying an additional 57,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

UVSP stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $28.36. The company had a trading volume of 98,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,435. Univest Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $14.83 and a 12-month high of $30.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.55. The stock has a market cap of $834.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.11.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Univest Financial had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $66.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.14 million. Research analysts forecast that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.