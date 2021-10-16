Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) Short Interest Up 61.7% in September

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,010,000 shares, an increase of 61.7% from the September 15th total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 597,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC lifted their price target on Ozon from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ozon from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.40.

Get Ozon alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ozon by 19.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,297,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,541 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ozon by 16.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,072,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,095,000 after buying an additional 443,574 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Ozon by 3.1% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,990,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,664,000 after buying an additional 60,029 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Ozon by 179.2% during the second quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,843,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,057,000 after buying an additional 1,183,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Ozon by 6.9% during the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 1,714,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,507,000 after buying an additional 110,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZON opened at $47.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion and a PE ratio of -25.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.75. Ozon has a 1 year low of $38.09 and a 1 year high of $68.77.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $499.08 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Ozon will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ozon Company Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Ozon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ozon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.