Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Outokumpu Oyj is engages in the manufacturing of stainless steel. Its business area consists of Stainless Coil EMEA, Stainless Coil Americas, Stainless APAC and High Performance Stainless and Alloy. The company operates primarily in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Americas and Asia-Pacific. Outokumpu Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OUTKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Outokumpu Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Outokumpu Oyj from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Outokumpu Oyj from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Outokumpu Oyj currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.25.

Shares of OUTKY opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. Outokumpu Oyj has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -38.75 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

About Outokumpu Oyj

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades as well as tailored products.

