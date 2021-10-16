Ossiam Sells 16,345 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Ossiam decreased its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 45.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,955 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 16,345 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in HP were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HP by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,291,454,000 after buying an additional 3,102,708 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of HP by 16.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,801,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $533,446,000 after buying an additional 2,366,800 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 10.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,931,568 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $410,594,000 after buying an additional 1,233,577 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HP by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,979,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $348,654,000 after buying an additional 83,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of HP by 6.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,628,696 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $320,880,000 after buying an additional 620,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Sunday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.63.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $936,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HP stock opened at $28.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

