Ossiam Purchases 953 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,513 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 379,026 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,338,000 after acquiring an additional 63,900 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 155,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 89,683 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 486,905 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after purchasing an additional 228,468 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,929,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVN opened at $40.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $40.98. The firm has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.79, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DVN. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $26.10 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.18.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

