Ossiam Invests $727,000 in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,245 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEM. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 95.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,177,606 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $736,384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933,523 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 25.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,858,742 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $293,529,000 after acquiring an additional 972,443 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 48.2% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,276,171 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $137,595,000 after purchasing an additional 740,709 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 55.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,983,829 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $119,923,000 after purchasing an additional 708,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,789,784 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $681,568,000 after purchasing an additional 698,360 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

AEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.50 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.05.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $57.43 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $49.20 and a twelve month high of $84.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $966.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.42 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.27%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.