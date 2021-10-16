Ossiam Invests $652,000 in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Ossiam bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,015,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,859,427,000 after purchasing an additional 97,928 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,628,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,404,000 after acquiring an additional 242,684 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 28.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,825,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,586,000 after purchasing an additional 629,415 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 5,084.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,987,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,655,000 after buying an additional 1,948,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,607,000 after acquiring an additional 63,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Shares of CPT opened at $156.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $86.78 and a 12-month high of $159.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 125.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.28.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%. Analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 67.76%.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,141,465.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 33,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $4,958,478.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 128,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,125,451.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,208 shares of company stock worth $12,826,682 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CPT. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.56.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.