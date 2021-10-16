Ossiam Has $763,000 Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Ossiam decreased its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,013 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Graco were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 316.5% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Graco by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.60.

In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $1,020,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $199,941.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,761,944.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $70.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.65 and a fifty-two week high of $80.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.41. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $507.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.01 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

