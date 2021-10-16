Ossiam Acquires New Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRL. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 35.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 248,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,924,000 after buying an additional 64,446 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 589,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,984,000 after purchasing an additional 26,620 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 10.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 437,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $126,725,000 after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 144.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 32,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,379,000 after purchasing an additional 19,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRL. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.79.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total value of $35,817.39. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,276,754.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director George Massaro sold 2,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.48, for a total transaction of $1,123,456.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,240.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,900 shares of company stock worth $16,673,320 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $403.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 52.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $426.62 and its 200-day moving average is $375.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.79 and a 52 week high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

