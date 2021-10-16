Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) PT Lowered to C$21.50 at Raymond James

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$21.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on OR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC lifted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.00.

OR opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.03, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.67. Osisko Gold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.44.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.60 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 4.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.0437 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OR. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,098,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,096 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,150,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,562,000 after purchasing an additional 860,358 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 32.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,323,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,545,000 after purchasing an additional 823,032 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1,608.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 642,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after buying an additional 604,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deer Park Road Corp acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the second quarter valued at $6,072,000. Institutional investors own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

