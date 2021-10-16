Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) – Stock analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.42. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$57.25 million for the quarter.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 price target (down previously from C$25.00) on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$22.50 price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.50.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 194.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.00. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$12.39 and a twelve month high of C$18.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$15.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is 256.41%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.